Zacks Investment Research Upgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

CHCO opened at $75.07 on Thursday. City has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. On average, analysts expect that City will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in City by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in City by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in City by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in City by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

