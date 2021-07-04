ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $10,942.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00330015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00138278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00190321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,240,478 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.