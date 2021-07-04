Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Z stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,296 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

