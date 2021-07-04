Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.65.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.