$0.13 EPS Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,749. UGI has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

