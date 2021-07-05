$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.
