$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

