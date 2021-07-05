-$0.21 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

IDRA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

