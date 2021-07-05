-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $213,196 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 462,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,125. The stock has a market cap of $355.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

