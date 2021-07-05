$0.23 EPS Expected for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 675%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CPG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,187. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

