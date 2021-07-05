$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

