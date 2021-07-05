-$0.34 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Surface Oncology reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

SURF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market cap of $312.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

