$0.35 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

