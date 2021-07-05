$0.36 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $487.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

