$0.42 EPS Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

BRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

