-$0.54 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.00 on Friday. Galecto has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

