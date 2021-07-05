-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

LYRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 427,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

