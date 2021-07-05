$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

