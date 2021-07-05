$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.85. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NEM stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

