$0.98 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2,129.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 235,540 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23,541.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.