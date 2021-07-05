$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Twitter reported sales of $683.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.20 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

