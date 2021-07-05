$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.