$1.97 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 561,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,359. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

