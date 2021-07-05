$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

