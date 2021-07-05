100,000 Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Levere stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

