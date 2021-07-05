10,313 Shares in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -169.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

