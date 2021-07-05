115,261 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $196.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.48. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

