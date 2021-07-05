12,100 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 307.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.20 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock worth $1,238,459 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

