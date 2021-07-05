1,505 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Appian stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

