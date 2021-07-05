15,112 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $76,906.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

