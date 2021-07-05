15,376 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.