15,900 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

BCRX stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

