16,000 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,942,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 134,038 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

SQM traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,798. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

