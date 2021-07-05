$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

COUP traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $265.04. The stock had a trading volume of 474,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,481. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.