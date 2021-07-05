$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

COUP traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $265.04. The stock had a trading volume of 474,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,481. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

