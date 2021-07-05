$172.59 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce sales of $172.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.82 million and the lowest is $172.45 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $689.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $693.48 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

