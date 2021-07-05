18,247 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 233,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

NYSE KODK opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.