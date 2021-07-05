18,610 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.26 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

