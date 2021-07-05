18,903 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.76 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

