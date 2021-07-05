1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

SRCE opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 33.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

