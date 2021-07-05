$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.98 million. XOMA reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Aegis started coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

XOMA stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. XOMA has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a PE ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

