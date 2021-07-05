$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 400,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,396. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.72.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

