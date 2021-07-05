$242.45 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post $242.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.10 million and the lowest is $236.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $967.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $974.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $21.38. 591,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

