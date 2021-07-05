$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $26.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $34.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 492,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,166. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

