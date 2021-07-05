2,745 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.