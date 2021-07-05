297,037 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 297,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. 100,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

