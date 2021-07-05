$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,146 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 3,846,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

