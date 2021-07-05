$3.45 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.80. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $14.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.21. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $954.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.