32,596 Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GROW opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

