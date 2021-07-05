3,331 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

