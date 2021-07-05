$436.93 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post sales of $436.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 713,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.