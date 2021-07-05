46,497 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,464. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,651 shares of company stock valued at $832,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

